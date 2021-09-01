Baker Visits Becket To Laud Municipal Broadband Network

In May, Becket Broadband began connecting residents of the small Berkshire community to the internet through a fiber-optic network after years of delays. “Although the process to start construction has been a long slog, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. One of the major contributing factors is the delay of getting the utility companies to complete the make-ready work for which they were paid handsome sums," said Robert Gross, manager of Becket's Municipal Light Plant. “You would think that while we're building the unit, the network, all of this make-ready work would have been completed. And I can tell you that is still an ongoing battle and effort. We're happy to see Sertax, our contractor, has trucks all over town and TriWire is connecting homes. I want to thank them for their cooperation and dealing with all the issues that come up during this construction period. Westfield Gas and Electric is our project manager, and without them, we would not be able to build the network.”