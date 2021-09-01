The Guide to Being a Green Wall Eagle

With Colonial Forge having their own ways to celebrate sporting events, there are lots of things to keep straight, and this is your guide to being an active Colonial Forge Eagle. It is no secret that a big part of school sports is spirit. Although the athletes on the field, court, or track are the ones that are focused on, the fans are just as crucial for the success of a school. With sports coming back with in-person schooling many students, particularly freshmen and sophomores, don’t know how to be the best fans they can be and support the teams.