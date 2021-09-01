Carolyn W. McDaniel
A resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at The Lodge at Tangi Pines in Amite, LA. She was born November 19, 1944 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 76 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Sondra Michelle Brasseaux; son, Rex McDaniel and wife Sue; 3 grandchildren, Cassidy Brasseaux, Brent McDaniel, and Kyle McDaniel; great-grandson, Rowdy James Brasseaux; sister, Lois Ann Rives and husband Bill. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McDaniel; and parents, Bennett and Beatrice Williams. Graveside Services will be held at Pine Grove Methodist Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA at 10:30AM Friday, September 3, 2021. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements.
