Raunchy ‘Simpsons’ prank pulled at school board meeting

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn age-old prank was successfully pulled off in a moment that no one saw coming — or even recognized in the moment. It happened during the latest meeting of Virginia’s Henrico School Board on Aug. 26, led by Chair Roscoe D. Cooper III. As public board meetings go, Cooper invited a pre-submitted list of town residents to speak on current issues affecting their community. As names are called, the person may approach the podium and share their comments.

KISS 106

School Board Epically Pranked into Reading Fake Names [VIDEO]

We've been hearing a lot about school board meetings in the news locally lately, but this is one meeting that I wish I had attended just for the laughs alone!. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral right now because of an epic prank. Someone sent in a bunch of fake names of people who wanted to speak and ask questions at the meeting. Naturally, a school board member read all of the names without realizing they were fake names.
Classroom Chat | School Board Meetings Heat Up

In this latest episode Steve Knight and Ryan Eldredge discuss some of the impassioned debates that CBS 21 has covered over masking policies at several area school board meetings. They also tackle Governor Wolf's recent call for the State legislature to reconvene and issue a mask mandate. Click below to...
Beach Radio

A Prankster Turned a Virginia School Board Meeting Into an Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

A video of an unknown prankster turning a Virginia school board meeting into an episode of The Simpsons is going viral. Earlier this week, a Henrico School Board meeting was derailed when member Roscoe D. Cooper III unwittingly called out a list of punny names written down for the open comments section. As HuffPost and all of Twitter rapidly realized, Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Don Kedick and Ophelia McCaulk were sadly not in attendance.

