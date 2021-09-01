Raunchy ‘Simpsons’ prank pulled at school board meeting

We've been hearing a lot about school board meetings in the news locally lately, but this is one meeting that I wish I had attended just for the laughs alone!. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral right now because of an epic prank. Someone sent in a bunch of fake names of people who wanted to speak and ask questions at the meeting. Naturally, a school board member read all of the names without realizing they were fake names.