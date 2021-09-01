Cancel
Lifestyle

Number of US airline passengers screened falls to lowest level since May

By Reuters
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transportation Security Administration said it has screened the lowest daily number of airline passengers since May 11 amid the spike in US COVID-19 cases. The 1.345 million airline passengers screened on Tuesday was down about 33 percent over the same day in 2019 when 2.04 million traveled, the TSA said.

Best Life

