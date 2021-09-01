Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Wingstop names Michael Skipworth, Alex Kaleida to new executive roles

By DBJ Staff
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wingstop announced the promotions of two executives last week. Michael Skipworth was named as President and COO, while Alex Kaleida was named as CFO, according to a news release. Skipworth, who previously served as EVP and CFO, started his tenure with Wingstop in December 2014 and was part of the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo#Evp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessNWI.com

Cleveland-Cliffs names new executives

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, promoted three executives to new leadership roles in the company. The steelmaker, one of the largest employers in Northwest Indiana, named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Clifford T. Smith, who's been with the company since 2003 and has progressed through various senior management positions, to EVP and president of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. In his new role, he'll continue to lead operations and commercial for all business segments, including steelmaking and tubular components.
Businessbizjournals

BuzzFeed names former American Express comptroller to board

Digital media company BuzzFeed has named former American Express comptroller Joan Amble to serve on its board of directors as audit chair. Amble, who previously served as executive vice president, finance, and comptroller for American Express, will help BuzzFeed navigate a new period as a public company. BuzzFeed announced on June 24 that it will merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ($ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

The Independence Center names new chief executive officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Independence Center has announced that its chief executive officer, Patricia Yeager, Ph.D., will retire on Monday, Nov. 1, after 10 years with the group. Indy Frazee, currently The IC’s home health administrator, will assume the role of CEO. Yeager, who has a hearing disability, has...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Ferrero unveils global leadership changes

LUXEMBOURG — Ferrero Group has promoted Todd Siwak to president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. Mr. Siwak spent the past eight years as chief executive officer of Ferrara Candy Co., the Chicago-based candy subsidiary of Ferrero. In his new role, Mr. Siwak will create an anchoring platform for the company’s mainstream and premium biscuit categories in North America, helping to strengthen Ferrero’s position globally.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
BusinessFast Casual

Wingstop promotes 2 execs to COO, CFO roles

Dallas-based Wingstop, which has over 1,600 locations worldwide, has promoted Michael Skipworth to president and COO and Alex Kaleida to CFO. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company's COO who resigned to become CEO of a private equity-backed company. "I'm thrilled to provide amazing growth opportunities within our organization for both...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Exclusive: Advisor Group CMO Susan Theder Departs to FMG Suite

Susan Theder is leaving independent broker/dealer network Advisor Group after five years as its chief marketing officer, according to a company memo obtained by WealthManagement.com. Theder will be joining FMG Suite, the advisor marketing platform that powers Advisor Group’s MyCMO offering, as CMO and chief experience officer. Friday will be her last day at Advisor Group.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Sara Furber Joins Tradeweb as Chief Financial Officer

Tradeweb Markets, one of the leading global operators of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, recently announced the selection of Sara Furber, former Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In an official announcement, Tradeweb mentioned that the newly...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Wingstop promotes former CFO Skipworth to COO and president

Wingstop is shaking up its C-suite, promoting Michael Skipworth, formerly CFO, to president and chief operating officer. The fast-casual wing chain also elevated Alex Kaleida to the top finance post. Skipworth, who has been with the Dallas-based chain since December 2014, succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani as COO after he resigned to...
BusinessMyChesCo

1SEO Digital Agency Names CJ Bachmann as New Chief Executive Officer

BRISTOL, PA — 1SEO Digital Agency announced that CJ Bachmann has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. As an experienced thought leader, CJ will succeed Lance Bachmann and assume all responsibilities on September 1st, 2021. As the electric founder of 1SEO, Lance Bachmann has always strived...
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

Wingstop names new president, CFO

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, has announced the promotion of Michael Skipworth to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alex Kaleida to Chief Financial Officer. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company’s COO who has resigned after being recruited to become CEO of a private equity-backed company.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Lakeside Software Names Michael Grossi as New CEO

The appointment of Lakeside’s new CEO coincides with the company’s next phase of growth as it opens Boston headquarters. Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), announces that Michael Grossi has been named chief executive officer. Grossi brings more than 30 years of expertise across leading software technology segments and verticals, and over the past 5 years, has led transformative growth across private, public, and private-equity B2B software companies. Additionally, Lakeside Software is opening a new Boston office that will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters. Located in Boston’s Downtown Financial District at 2 Oliver Street, this move serves to further accelerate Lakeside’s hiring plans and expedite Lakeside Software’s growth and expansion.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McDonald's Taps New CMO, International Market Leaders in Executive Shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...
Businessbizjournals

Gay & Robinson names land management executive as new president

Gay & Robinson, Inc. has named Mitch Silver as its new president, officials with the company announced this week. Silver, who grew up on Oahu, has more than 30 years of experience in land management and finance. Prior to his new role, he was senior vice president at Hunt Development in Honolulu, overseeing both commercial and community land planning of large areas in West Oahu and Hawaii Island.
NFLadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Nabs JPMorgan Bank Exec to Lead its Bid for Diverse Client Roster

Wells Fargo has hired a JPMorgan Chase executive, and former National Football League ball player, to lead its push for a more diverse client roster, the company announced today. At Wells, Clarence Nunn will report to Barry Sommers, the wealth management unit’s CEO, and Kleber Santos, its head of diverse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy