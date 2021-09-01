Cancel
Video Games

World of Warships adds new Soviet ships and new Transformers skins to the game

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff behind World of Warships is really hoping that you can be distracted from its ongoing community demolition effort with the prospect of new boats. The latest update for the game adds in a new set of Soviet boats along with a new “Order and Discipline” campaign for players to take part in, with the heavy cruiser Pyotr Bagration rewarded for successful completion. If you’re in the mood for some Soviet boat fun, this is clearly an appeal directly to you.

