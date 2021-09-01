Cancel
Baltimore City prepares for the remnants of Ida

By Dave Detling
Baltimore City is already seeing area flooding in neighborhoods like Fells Point.

Ahead of high waters city officials encouraged people to avoid areas prone to flooding and to move their vehicles to higher ground.

"We've been through this before," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "We should not have folks risking themselves. If you see water, don’t drive through it remain safe as possible."

Ahead of Wednesday's storm, DPW held sandbagging events at three area locations, including Cherry Hill and Fells Point.

"Usually, I get water in my basement," said Marlene Simms.

Simms was able to take several sandbags to her Parkville home ahead of the heavy rains.

"I hope this helps," she said.

As for folk weathering the storm, they told WMAR they're ready.

"I still need to pick up some extra water," said Evan Singletary. "Other than that, we'll be staying away from the windows and patio. We'll just watch TV as long as we can as long as the lights don't go out."

