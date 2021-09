KINGSTON, N.Y. — The Ulster County Italian American Foundation’s 14th annual Italian Festival will return to T.R. Gallo Park on Sunday, Oct. 10. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the park at the foot of Broadway. It will mark the return of the festival to the park after last year’s event was scaled back and moved to the town of Ulster due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, according to a press release.