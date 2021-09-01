Cancel
Sip & Savor: Back-to-School Recipes, International Cooking, and Wine-Tasting Wednesday

By Olivia Hicks
Cover picture for the articleSchool is just around the corner and packing healthy, tasty meals kids will enjoy can pose a challenge. ACME Farms and Kitchen’s kids boxes provide local and fresh ingredients with simple instructions that kids can assemble themselves. The farm-to-table approach supports local farmers while providing fresh produce to families. Learn more about the curated subscription boxes here.

