Sip & Savor: Back-to-School Recipes, International Cooking, and Wine-Tasting Wednesday
School is just around the corner and packing healthy, tasty meals kids will enjoy can pose a challenge. ACME Farms and Kitchen’s kids boxes provide local and fresh ingredients with simple instructions that kids can assemble themselves. The farm-to-table approach supports local farmers while providing fresh produce to families. Learn more about the curated subscription boxes here.www.425magazine.com
