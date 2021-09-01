Eviction Moratorium Limbo Worries Seattle Renters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a temporary ban on evictions, but that won’t affect eviction moratoriums in California and Los Angeles County. The CDC extended a temporary ban on evictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged across the country over the summer largely due to the much more contagious Delta variant. The moratorium was supposed to remain in place until Oct. 1. In a 6-3 decision, the high court blocked the Biden administration on Thursday from enforcing the moratorium. In an unsigned opinion, the court said the CDC had “exceeded its authority” in issuing a...