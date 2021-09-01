Here’s Everything We Know About Lil Nas X’s Debut Album ‘Montero’
Lil Nas X’s star first ascended with the country-rap crossover smash “Old Town Road” in 2019, but he’s long since shifted the conversation from his Diamond-certified hit. After earning six Grammy nominations (including a win for Best Music Video) for his first EP, 7, the rapper has spent the past year rolling out lavish singles for his long-awaited debut album, MONTERO. The project is self-titled—his real name is Montero Lamar Hill—and promises to make a major splash on the charts.genius.com
