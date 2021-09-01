Cancel
Here’s Everything We Know About Lil Nas X’s Debut Album ‘Montero’

Genius
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X’s star first ascended with the country-rap crossover smash “Old Town Road” in 2019, but he’s long since shifted the conversation from his Diamond-certified hit. After earning six Grammy nominations (including a win for Best Music Video) for his first EP, 7, the rapper has spent the past year rolling out lavish singles for his long-awaited debut album, MONTERO. The project is self-titled—his real name is Montero Lamar Hill—and promises to make a major splash on the charts.

genius.com

MusicThe FADER

Lil Nas X reveals the tracklist for Montero

After sharing a trailer back in June and the official artwork on Tuesday, Lil Nas X has shared the tracklist for his debut studio album, Montero, set to drop on September 17. Sharing the tracklist via an animated clip posted across social media, the 15-track album boasts previously released singles including "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," and "Industry Baby," as well as features from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John.

