With 4 months left in the year, Florida has already topped last year’s number of COVID-19 deaths

COVID hospitalizations (WSOC)

We’re only two-thirds of the way through 2021 – and Florida has already seen more COVID-19 deaths this year than it did in all of 2020.

That’s according to the Florida Department of Health, which has reported 22,306 COVID-related deaths this year. Last year, the state saw a total of 21,673 COVID deaths, per the health department.

And Florida isn’t alone. At least 11 other states have already recorded more deaths than they did last year, according to Johns Hopkins University.

