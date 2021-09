Are These The Best Consumer Stocks To Buy In September?. When it comes to the stock market today, consumer-focused companies continue to gain ground. For the most part, this would explain investor interest in the top consumer stocks now. After all, there are countless means of marketing businesses, wares, and services to consumers in the world today. This would be the case from video streaming services and social media platforms to e-commerce and gaming. Not to mention, the industry appears to be riding economic recovery tailwinds now. This is evident as the recent earnings season saw numerous key consumer-based companies exceed expectations. As such, it would not surprise me to see investors looking for the best consumer stocks to buy now.