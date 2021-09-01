Biden Plans To Do These 2 Things To Tackle Affordable Housing

The US national moratorium on evictions ended Aug. 26 after a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court. The moratorium had been implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended by President Joe Biden's administration days after it was set to expire on July 31. The moratorium was in place to target specific areas most impacted by rising COVID-19 cases, which could likely be made worse by mass evictions. It was projected to cover close to 90% of American renters.