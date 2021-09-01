Biden Plans To Do These 2 Things To Tackle Affordable Housing
The White House is outlining its plans to make housing more affordable for renters and to restore 2 million homes as housing prices climb higher. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of homeownership or are stuck paying rent because they do not have enough money saved up to put a down payment on a home. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller reported this week that housing prices rose 19.1% year-to-year in June as highly-priced homes at low-interest rates are being purchased by affluent buyers.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0