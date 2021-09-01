Phoenix registers 2nd-most data center leasing in North America
Phoenix saw the second-most data center leasing activity in North America in the first half of 2021, according to CBRE’s latest North American Data Center Trends Report. Phoenix had 20.0 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in H1 2021, a 70 percent year-over-year increase. The market also saw the highest percent growth among primary markets, adding 28.7 megawatts (MW) of new inventory in the opening half of 2021, up 12 percent from the second half of last year. This was largely due to three providers bringing capacity to market.azbigmedia.com
