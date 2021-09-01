Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix registers 2nd-most data center leasing in North America

azbigmedia.com
 5 days ago

Phoenix saw the second-most data center leasing activity in North America in the first half of 2021, according to CBRE's latest North American Data Center Trends Report. Phoenix had 20.0 megawatts (MW) of net absorption in H1 2021, a 70 percent year-over-year increase. The market also saw the highest percent growth among primary markets, adding 28.7 megawatts (MW) of new inventory in the opening half of 2021, up 12 percent from the second half of last year. This was largely due to three providers bringing capacity to market.

azbigmedia.com

Best Life

This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in America, According to Data

Of all the available alcoholic beverages on the market—from canned cocktails to boxed wine—nothing is more beloved than a good old fashioned brewski. And while fancy stouts, lagers, and IPAs cooked up by a craft brewing industry that has absolutely exploded over the last decade or so have given beer lovers more options than ever, these often expensive brews have also taken a toll on drinkers' wallets. Not to mention, sometimes you just want something simple, classic, and familiar. With that in mind, Best Life consulted a recent study conducted by Workshopedia to find out the most popular cheap beer in America.

