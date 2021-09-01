Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘B Positive’ Adds Jane Seymour, Hector Elizondo, Jim Beaver & More as Recurring Stars

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Lorre‘s comedy B Positive is promoting some of its stars and adding new cast members to its Season 2 mix at CBS. Along with unveiling a fresh roster of stars, Lorre is also teasing a shift in gears for the show’s storyline. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” said executive producer Lorre in a statement to the press.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Beaver
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
David Anthony Higgins
Person
Thomas Middleditch
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Darryl Stephens
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Anna Maria Horsford
Person
Ben Vereen
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Positive#Cbs#Jim Beaver More#Cbs#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

B Positive: Season Two; Three Promoted to CBS Series Regulars, Six to Recur

B Positive is making some big changes to its cast for its second season. Three cast members – Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens – have been bumped up from recurring to regular cast members. The CBS comedy has added six new recurring cast members – Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston, Jim Beaver, and Anna Maria Horsford. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in the sitcom which revolves around love and organ transplants.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Jason Alexander Will Play a Pastor on ABC’s ‘The Conners’ This Fall

Worlds are colliding: “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will guest this upcoming season on “The Conners,” making him the latest 1990s icon to appear on the “Roseanne” sequel series. Alexander will appear in two episodes this season as “Pastor Phil,” described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past. He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.” Viewers will be introduced to Pastor Phil when he’s a speaker at an AA meeting that Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joins in, looking for spiritual guidance. Season 4 of “The Conners” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘B Positive’: Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, Darryl Stephens Upped To Series Regulars; Six Set To Recur

We’ll be seeing more of Norma, Jerry and Gideon on the second season of Chuck Lorre’s B Positive. Linda Lavin (Naked Singularity, Being The Ricardos), David Anthony Higgins (Mike & Molly, Malcolm in the Middle), and Darryl Stephens (Saved By The Bell, Noah’s Arc), who recurred as the characters in Season 1, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season of the CBS comedy starring Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch. Additionally, Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing, Pretty Woman), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, The War with Grandpa), Ben Vereen (The Good Fight, Sneaky Pete), Celia Weston (Dead Man...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

The CW’s ‘Walker’ Adds Dave Annable in a Recurring Role

What/If star Dave Annable has landed a recurring role in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Walker. Annable is set to play Dan Miller, husband of Denise, a man not lacking in confidence. He is described as fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. His arrival in Austin, Texas is guaranteed to be contentious as he has taken to the Davidson’s distrust of the Walkers.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Shameless' Alum Steve Howey to Star in 'True Lies' Pilot at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Howey has been cast in one of the lead roles in the CBS drama pilot based on the movie “True Lies,” Variety has learned exclusively. Howey will star as Harry, the role played in the film by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The character is described as a benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids. But in reality, Harry is an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Kate Walsh to Return as Addison in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18: Fans & Cast React

It’s exciting news for Grey’s Anatomy fans as Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery in the upcoming 18th season of the ABC medical drama. Walsh will once again be donning her scrubs as world-class neonatal surgeon Addison, who has quite the history with Grey’s focal character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Walsh first appeared in the Season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s wife, which came as a surprise to Meredith, who had started dating Derek.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized

Actor Tony Dow was hospitalized with pneumonia last week, and Leave it to Beaver fans are growing concerned. Dow is 76 years old and is best known for playing Wally Cleaver from 1957 to 1963. According to a report by The Daily Mail, he was hospitalized on Thursday. Dow reportedly...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kaley Cuoco And John Ritter's Relationship

Beloved actor John Ritter died of an aortic dissection in 2003 after falling ill on the set of ABC's "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." Actor Kaley Cuoco and Ritter starred in the ABC series, playing the roles of daughter and father, Bridget and Paul Hennessy, per IMDb. The series "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" ran from 2002 to 2005. According to USA Today, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season of the popular ABC series began airing.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’: Melissa Reeves Returning as Jennifer Horton

Melissa Reeves looks set to reprise her role as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, according to TVLine. News of Reeves’ return was first speculated by Kelli Gustafson, manager of the Jack and Jennifer Classic Days Instagram account. Gustafson claimed she had spoken with Reeves at an event in Tennesse and that the actress had revealed that she will be returning to the long-running daytime soap opera.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.
Los Angeles, CAtvinsider.com

‘CSI’ Stars William Petersen & Jorja Fox on What’s Next for Grissom & Sara in ‘Vegas’

“We’re the dinosaurs,” a jovial William Petersen says as he sits alongside longtime partner in crime-solving Jorja Fox in Los Angeles. “Billy’s more like a T. rex,” she counters with a laugh. The pair are talking to TV Guide Magazine about their iconic CSI: Crime Scene Investigation characters—dispassionate forensic entomologist Gil Grissom and his wife, intrepid forensic scientist Sara Sidle—returning to the lab in CSI: Vegas, a sequel to their 2000–15 crime drama sensation.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Perry Mason,’ ‘MacGyver’ & More Favorites Now Streaming on IMDb TV

Looking to revisit an old fan-favorite? IMDb TV is streaming four hits for free. CBS’s 1957–66 legal drama set the precedent for future courtroom shows. Perps break down and confess on the witness stand to commanding attorney Perry Mason (Raymond Burr). Seasons 1–5 available; Seasons 6–9 coming soon. Code Black.
TV & VideosPopculture

Will Gary Cole Replace Mark Harmon on 'NCIS'?

Longtime character actor Gary Cole was recently announced as having joined the cast of NCIS, and a new report indicated there's worry he might replace Mark Harmon. Earlier this year, it was announced that Cole would be part of the show's upcoming 19th season. Now, according to Gossip Cop, Harmon may reportedly be concerned that Cole is there to be his replacement.
Celebritiesalabamanews.net

NEW on AUG 25th: “Superstar: John Ritter”

The latest installment of ABC News’ new series “Superstar” journeys through the life and career of comedic genius John Ritter. The program chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit “Three’s Company,” and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy. The television event also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old that stunned the world. “Superstar: John Ritter” has new interviews with his son, Jason Ritter, and his first wife, Nancy Ritter, who open up about their memories of him and his legacy. The program includes interviews with top actors who worked with and were influenced by Ritter, including “Three’s Company” co-star Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. “Superstar: John Ritter” also features footage from the ABC News archives, including Ritter’s interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, never-before-seen family videos as well as an interview with Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck, on her efforts to raise awareness for the aortic disease Ritter passed away from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy