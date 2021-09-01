Today in White Sox History: September 1

The Chicago White Sox had a tough loss to the Toronto Blue Jays last night. Lucas Giolito and Robbie Ray put on the pitching duel that we all expected to see from them. The Jays took advantage of the White Sox bullpen before the White Sox were able to do the same so now they are down 2-1 in the series. Luckily, Carlos Rodon is going to be on the mound today to try and split the series.