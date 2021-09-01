Minor League round up, Aug. 31
AAA Sacramento (44-55) Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 6-4 The River Cats were hanging to a 4-2 lead in the 7th inning when they decided to use the power of the long ball. Center fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 3 CPL) and third baseman Wyatt Mathisen, in his second game with the team since being signed after the Seattle Mariners released him, both hit solo home runs, and suddenly Sacramento had a lead that could withstand a shaky relief appearance by RHP Sam Wolff.www.mccoveychronicles.com
Comments / 0