Minor League round up, Aug. 31

Pitching has been front and center across the Yankees’ minor league system this year. At different points this week the Yankees had individual pitchers on 19, 18, and 15 consecutive shutout inning streaks with two of those still active. Those strong performances were all overshadowed by what happened at the Triple-A level. Sean Boyle, making his first Triple-A start, pitched the organization’s fifth minor league no-hitter since July 10th — and that was followed the next night by the team taking another no-hitter into the eight inning while facing the Worcester Red Sox. The Yankees’ top four affiliates all remain in first or second place and are battling for playoff berths as the minor league season has less than a month remaining.