Minor League round up, Aug. 31

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA Sacramento (44-55) Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 6-4 The River Cats were hanging to a 4-2 lead in the 7th inning when they decided to use the power of the long ball. Center fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 3 CPL) and third baseman Wyatt Mathisen, in his second game with the team since being signed after the Seattle Mariners released him, both hit solo home runs, and suddenly Sacramento had a lead that could withstand a shaky relief appearance by RHP Sam Wolff.

