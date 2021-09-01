Cancel
Mets’ acting general manager Zack Scott arrested on driving while intoxicated charges after being found sleeping in his car

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite the week for the New York Mets. The team made a lot of headlines for players’ thumbs-down gestures towards booing fans, for president Sandy Alderson’s “totally unacceptable” comments in response to that, and for the players in question apologizing and then playing starring roles in a team win. Now, it’s a member of the front office who’s in the headlines, with Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of The New York Post reporting Wednesday that Mets’ acting GM Zack Scott was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday morning after being found sleeping in his car.

