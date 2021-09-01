Mets’ acting general manager Zack Scott arrested on driving while intoxicated charges after being found sleeping in his car

The acting general manager of the New York Mets was charged Wednesday with drunk driving in White Plains, New York, the New York Post reports. Zack Scott, 44, was taken into custody around 4 a.m. that day and reportedly refused a breathalyzer but failed a field sobriety test. The team said in a statement, “We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.” Scott is the team’s third general manager in less than a year.