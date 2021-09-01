Mets’ acting general manager Zack Scott arrested on driving while intoxicated charges after being found sleeping in his car
It’s been quite the week for the New York Mets. The team made a lot of headlines for players’ thumbs-down gestures towards booing fans, for president Sandy Alderson’s “totally unacceptable” comments in response to that, and for the players in question apologizing and then playing starring roles in a team win. Now, it’s a member of the front office who’s in the headlines, with Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of The New York Post reporting Wednesday that Mets’ acting GM Zack Scott was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday morning after being found sleeping in his car.thecomeback.com
