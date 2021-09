The Collins-Maxwell volleyball program will be under new leadership in 2021 as Casady Myers takes over the program. Myers takes over the program from Emma Elsner. "Life sometimes puts you in places you did not expect to be and I have found myself with a fantastic group of girls who all love the sport," Myers said. It has only been a couple weeks and it already has a family feel to it. They take care of each other and it is so great to see. I have given most of my days and nights to planning practices, learning new drills and coming up with anything I can do to push these girls to be the best athletes and people they can be."