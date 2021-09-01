Acting General Manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges
According to reporting from the New York Post, Mets acting General Manager Zack Scott is facing a drunk driving charge in White Plains. White Plains Police Captain James Spencer said that Scott was found at approximately 4:00 in the morning dozing off in his Toyota near the courthouse downtown. Scott refused to get his blood alcohol tested or submit to a breathalyzer but underwent a field sobriety test and failed, according to Spencer. Scott was charged and released and is due back in White Plains City Court on Thursday.www.amazinavenue.com
