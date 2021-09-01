Cancel
Acting General Manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges

By Allison McCague
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reporting from the New York Post, Mets acting General Manager Zack Scott is facing a drunk driving charge in White Plains. White Plains Police Captain James Spencer said that Scott was found at approximately 4:00 in the morning dozing off in his Toyota near the courthouse downtown. Scott refused to get his blood alcohol tested or submit to a breathalyzer but underwent a field sobriety test and failed, according to Spencer. Scott was charged and released and is due back in White Plains City Court on Thursday.

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge After Failing Field Sobriety Test

Acting New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post that Scott was pulled over at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday morning after police found him asleep in his car. He refused to give a blood sample or take a breathalyzer but did submit to a field sobriety test, which Spencer said he failed.
New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing alleged DUI, won't join team for road trip

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, the team announced Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Scott failed a field sobriety test early Tuesday morning in Westchester County, New York. Prior to his arrest, Scott had been at the home of Mets owner Steve Cohen for a team fundraiser at which players were also in attendance, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Mets place Zack Scott on administrative leave, Sandy Alderson assumes GM duties

The Mets have placed acting General Manager Zack Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” the team announced today, in the aftermath of Scott’s DWI charge in White Plains. In the meantime, Team President Sandy Alderson has assumed Scott’s GM duties. After being found asleep in his car at 4:15am...
Mets acting GM Zack Scott busted on drunk driving charge in White Plains

It’s another thumbs-down for the Mets. Acting general manager Zack Scott is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after he was busted dozing in his car in Westchester County — down the block from the White Plains police station, The Post has learned. Scott, 44, was nabbed at 4:17 a.m....
Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arraigned For DWI Charge In White Plains, Placed On Administrative Leave

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arraigned on a DWI charge in White Plains City Court on Thursday. The team placed Scott on administrative leave until further notice. The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will be assuming Zack’s responsibilities. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2021 Police found Scott, 44, asleep behind the wheel of his car that was stopped at a light on South Lexington Avenue at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said. Scott was “disoriented and confused” when police woke him up, the DA said. He reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that night and failed three field sobriety tests. Scott refused to submit to a blood test after he was arrested, the DA said. Scott faces a handful of traffic infractions in addition to DWI, including for not notifying the DMV of an address change. He’s due back in court Oct. 7. The Mets said Team President Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.
LEADING OFF: Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated following a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found...
Mets Morning News: Never a normal day with the Mets

Even on a day off, the Mets were again the main story for all the wrong reasons, as it was announced that Zack Scott was arrested for driving drunk. The general manager is facing a D.W.I. charge after failing a field sobriety test at 4:17 a.m. He refused to give a blood sample or take a breathalyzer test. A police officer spotted Scott asleep behind the wheel, according to the charging documents. He is due back in court in White Plains on Thursday.
Mets Morning News: The Thumbs Down Heard Round the World

With the Mets off yesterday, the baseball world continued to invest way too much of its collective time and energy into discussing ‘ThumbsDownGate’. Joel Sherman even called Steve Cohen to get his thoughts on the matter. Tyler Kepner of The New York Times viewed the team as soft and sensitive...
Mets: Here We go Again – Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DUI Charges

Either the Mets have the worst luck, or they are incredibly dysfunctional when choosing their GMs. Add Zack Scott to the fatalities…. @JeffPassan On the night of New York Mets, GM Zack Scott was arrested for allegedly driving drunk; he was at the Connecticut home of team owner Steve Cohen, sources tell ESPN. A fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation was held at the house, and Scott and players were there.
NY Mets News: Steve Cohen flexes on the Javier Baez haters

When hurling online insults, do you flex on or toward someone? I’m not “in the know: on the vernacular kids use these days. I thought TikTok was a teenage girl’s band for about a year. Either which way, New York Mets owner popped his cyber biceps Sunday night following the team’s win with a flex aimed directly at Javier Baez haters:
Mets Morning News: Four (five?) in a row

It was rough sailing, but thanks to key plays from Francisco Lindor and clutch outings from Trevor May and Edwin Díaz, the Mets completed their sweep of the Marlins by winning 4-3 last night in Queens. Choose your recap: AA short, Daily News, ESPN, MLB, Newsday, North Jersey, Post. Miguel...
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/3/21: Losses Galore

*All results from games played on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (39-62) LEHIGH VALLEY 3, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX) Syracuse got on the board first in the loss, when a rehabbing Jose Peraza smoked a double to score Martin Cervenka in the third inning. That lead did not last, as Zavk Godley got touched up in the fifth, after four scoreless frames to start the game. Lehigh Valley strung together three singles after a lead off hit by pitch, chasing home three runs in the process.
Mets Morning News: Mets split twin bill, Nimmo to the IL

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Nationals yesterday, blowing a nine-run lead in the first game before pulling out an 11-9 victory in extras thanks to a Francisco Lindor two-run homer and falling just short of a comeback in the second game, losing by a score of 4-3. The loss in Game 2 ended a seven-game winning streak, but the Braves and Phillies both lost yesterday, meaning that the Mets gained a half game on both teams and are 3.5 games out of first place in the NL East.
Mets owner Steve Cohen blasts Javy Baez critics after solid game

New York Mets second baseman Javy Baez finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in a 13-6 blowout win Sunday against the last-place Washington Nationals. Mets owner Steve Cohen called out the Baez critics after the game. "Where are the Twitter ‘experts’ complaining about Baez...
New York Mets' Javy Baez Takes All-Time Bad Swing Vs. San Francisco Giants

Mets’ Javy Baez takes all-time bad swing vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Hitting a baseball in the major leagues is the undisputed hardest thing to do in professional sports. But still, New York Mets’ shortstop Javy Baez probably could’ve done a little better with one swing Tuesday night vs. the San Francisco Giants.
UnforMETable, Episode 67: Randy Milligan

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past. Randy Milligan spent parts of seven seasons working his way up through the Mets minor league system. Buried on the depth chart behind the powerful, star-studded 1980s Mets, Milligan had an MVP season in AAA Tidewater and was a personal favorite of a very young Norfolk child named David Wright.
Mets race down to DC for five games with the Nationals

The Mets (66-67) will look for better results than the last time they visited our nation’s capital as they face off with the Nationals (55-77) for five games. The Mets dropped three out of four in DC in June, and then lost another standalone game later in the month. They have fared much better at Citi Field, where they have won seven times in nine tries against the Nationals.
Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.

