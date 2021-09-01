Acting General Manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arraigned on a DWI charge in White Plains City Court on Thursday. The team placed Scott on administrative leave until further notice. The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will be assuming Zack’s responsibilities. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2021 Police found Scott, 44, asleep behind the wheel of his car that was stopped at a light on South Lexington Avenue at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said. Scott was “disoriented and confused” when police woke him up, the DA said. He reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that night and failed three field sobriety tests. Scott refused to submit to a blood test after he was arrested, the DA said. Scott faces a handful of traffic infractions in addition to DWI, including for not notifying the DMV of an address change. He’s due back in court Oct. 7. The Mets said Team President Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.