Women's Health

Texas abortion law: What women make of six-week abortion ban

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law restricting access to abortions is being celebrated by supporters in Texas, but for the doctors and pro-choice activists who could be prosecuted under it, this was a dark day. On Tuesday afternoon, Eva Alpar was approaching women outside a clinic that provides a range of health services,...

State
Texas State
#Abortion Law#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#The Us Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#The Coalition For Life#The University Of Texas#Texans
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal wrangling to block or overturn Texas' severe new abortion law. That law, which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block this week, bans the medical procedure after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest. The Salem, Massachusetts-based Temple filed a letter...
Women's HealthAustin American-Statesman

'Enough is enough': Texas Medical Association opposes new abortion restrictions

Texas' largest medical association is opposing a new state law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, saying in a strongly worded statement the law will "normalize vigilante interference in the patient-physician relationship." Leaders for the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 55,000 physicians and medical students...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court refuses to block extreme Texas abortion law

A deeply divided supreme court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, effectively stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 early on Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others...
Politicslocaldvm.com

Virginians react to Texas’ anti-abortion laws

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans just went into effect in Texas, but Virginians are rallying to protect abortion rights. “This Texas law makes your abortion everyone’s business but your own,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. With this new...
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.

