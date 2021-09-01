Fact check: Deaths in Afghanistan first US military combat deaths there since February 2020

The claim: No service members died in Afghanistan in the last 18 months

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan in a suicide bombing attack near Kabul's international airport less than a week before the U.S. was set to complete its military pullout on Aug. 31.

That day, Aug. 26, many Americans posted on social media thanking those who died for their service and for their "ultimate sacrifice." But others tacked on additional claims that don't quite line up with reality.

"Not one – not a single American military service member has died in Afghanistan in the past 18 months. Until today," an image posted on Facebook Aug. 26 reads.

Fact Check: Photo of a crying father holding daughter from Iraq, not Afghanistan

The image, shared by the page President Trump Fans, accrued almost 1,000 shares and 2,300 reactions within a few days. Versions of the image have also been shared on Instagram and Twitter.

But official military records show that U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan since February 2020, 18 months ago, though not in combat situations.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment.

Military deaths in Afghanistan explained

About 2,300 military service members died in Afghanistan during the two-decade war, according to a recent casualty report from the Department of Defense.

Most of those deaths – around 2,200 – happened in between October 2001 and December 2014, referred to as Operation Enduring Freedom. The second part of the war, called Operation Freedom's Sentinel, ran from January 2015 until now. Almost 100 military deaths have been recorded as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Fact check: Bidens attended dignified transfer of 13 fallen service members

In 2020, 11 military deaths were recorded as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, according to the Defense Department's Defense Casualty Analysis System , which maintains U.S. casualty information for global or regional conflicts.

Of those 11 deaths, four were hostile, combat-related deaths in Afghanistan: two in January and two in February.

In January, two Army soldiers were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb during a NATO operation, the Pentagon announced at the time.

And in February, two Army soldiers died as "a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations," according to a Pentagon press release.

Fact check: Photos show service members killed in 2017 plane crash, not Kabul attack

The two hostile deaths in February marked the last combat-related deaths in Afghanistan until the recent attack near Kabul's international airport.

Defense Department spokesperson Eric Pahon confirmed in an email to USA TODAY no service member has died because of enemy fire, which is considered a hostile death, since Feb. 8, 2020.

Non-combat related deaths recorded until July 2020

The social media post claims there were no military deaths in "the past 18 months," which would date to Feb. 26, 2020.

But that's not accurate.

There were four non-hostile deaths recorded in Afghanistan between Feb. 12 and July 12, 2020, according to the Pentagon's casualty tracking system.

The following service members' deaths were recorded during 2020 as "non-hostile" deaths, according to a detailed Defense Casualty Analysis System report.

Branden Kimball, 21, died on Feb. 12 from a "non-combat-related incident."

Trevarius Bowman, 25, died on May 19 from a "non-combat-related incident."

Vincent Ibarria, 21, died on July 3 as the result of a vehicle rollover accident.

Joseph Allbaugh, 24, died on July 12 from a "non-combat-related incident."

Pahon declined to elaborate on the nature of the non-combat incident deaths aside from saying they were not caused by enemy fire.

But, for instance, the deaths of two airmen recorded on the Pentagon's casualty tracking system on Jan. 27, 2020, and categorized as "non-hostile deaths," were the result of a plane crash, according to a Pentagon press release at the time.

USA TODAY found no additional reports of the deaths listed above that clarified why they were considered "non-hostile" or "non-combat-related incident." The Pentagon often doesn't release such details.

There were no U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan from July 2020 until August 2021.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate as MISSING CONTEXT the claim that no service members died in Afghanistan in the last 18 months because it can be misleading without additional information. While there weren't any hostile deaths dating back to February 2020, there were four non-hostile deaths recorded in Afghanistan between Feb. 13 and July 12, 2020, including one in a vehicle rollover.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Deaths in Afghanistan first US military combat deaths there since February 2020