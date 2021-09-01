Preview of America: Sept. 11 Anniversary

MANHATTAN — The second show in this season’s McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University will feature America at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in McCain Auditorium. The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of perennial, classic rock group favorite America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, along with former bandmate Dan Peek, met in high school in London during the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts with their signature song, “A Horse with No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends still make music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.