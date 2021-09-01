Cancel
Festival

Preview of America: Sept. 11 Anniversary

By Erin Miller
Cover picture for the article(WBFF) — 9/11 is a time of reflections for all Americans. In our upcoming 9/11 special, we will take a look back and look forward.

Americas
Festival
Politics
Society
Entertainmentmountainlake.org

FRONTLINE: America After 9/11 | Preview

From veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his team, this documentary traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across three presidencies. This two-hour special offers an epic re-examination of the decisions that changed the world and transformed America.
FestivalMain Line Media News

Celebrating America’s freedoms: South Wayne PorchFest scheduled for Sept. 11

South Wayne friends and neighbors will be hosting PorchFest from 11:30 am to 5 pm on St. Davids Road, on Saturday, September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against America. Originator of South Wayne’s event Cathy Agnew knows the powerful significance of the date selected to restore PorchFest...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Hensley: Approaching Sept. 11 anniversary a good time for reflection

I walked up the steps to our second-floor newsroom around 8 a.m. and found a small group of colleagues gathered around a television broadcasting about a plane hitting one of the World Trade Center towers. It looked like a terrible accident. A little later, though, a second plane crashed into...
PoliticsWashington Post

The Washington Post announces special coverage of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

The Washington Post today announced special coverage plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, offering readers a range of ways to learn more about the event and its complex legacy. In addition to comprehensive reporting and analysis, The Post will produce a special Washington Post Live virtual series, a multi-location broadcast report, compelling audio narratives and insights from The Post’s premier lineup of podcasts.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Senior Center Flagpole To Be Rededicated on 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11

The flagpole at the Pasadena Senior Center was vandalized in February 2020. The steel rope was cut and extracted from the pulley system and the flag was stolen. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, the flagpole will be rededicated during a public ceremony at the center, 85 E. Holly St., in honor of everyone who perished at the hands of terrorists on America’s darkest day.
Manhattan, KSJunction City Daily Union

Grammy-winning classic rock group America celebrates 50th anniversary as part of McCain Performance Series

MANHATTAN — The second show in this season’s McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University will feature America at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in McCain Auditorium. The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of perennial, classic rock group favorite America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, along with former bandmate Dan Peek, met in high school in London during the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts with their signature song, “A Horse with No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends still make music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.
MuseumsVindy.com

Daylong program at Medici marks Sept. 11 anniversary

HOWLAND — The Medici Museum of Art will pay tribute to first responders with an art show, a light display, a country concert and other attractions on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “We’re hoping it will be the central point of healing in northeast Ohio,” Medici Director Katelyn Amendolara-Russo said.
Los Angeles, CAKTLA.com

A preview of Feeding America’s Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Gayle Anderson began a series of September reports spotlighting the work of Feeding America and its local Southern California affiliates. Today, Sept. 1, Gayle began the reports with the Feeding America affiliate, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which is having a Compton College Free Food Distribution from 9 a.m. until noon at 1111 East Artesia Blvd., Parking Lot F, Compton 90221.
FestivalWJLA

2nd Annual DC Rosé Festival at the National Harbor

Organizers of Célébrez en Rosé (formerly La Fête du Rosé) wine and music festival have announced a stellar entertainment lineup of national and local acts including Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more for the second annual event taking place Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, at the National Harbor.
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Delagardelles celebrate 60th anniversary

Ron and Joan Delagardelle of Maquoketa are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 26, 2021. Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Following Mass, they will have a private family celebration. The former Joan Morel and Ron Delagardelle were married Sept....
Rockbridge County, VAWDBJ7.com

7@four: Rockbridge Community Festival

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 44th annual Rockbridge Community Festival is this Saturday, August 28 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is an annual downtown arts and crafts festival put on by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees and the Lexington Rotary Club. All funds benefit Rockbridge-area charities. See the video for...
Auburn, INfwbusiness.com

Sept. 3 - RSVP quilt honors 9/11 milestone anniversary

AUBURN — Like the assassination of President John Kennedy or the explosions of the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States left its mark on the American psyche. Every American alive in 2001 remembers where they were and what they were doing Sept. 11,...
Motorious

Classic Car Club Of America Museum Expansion Celebrated

Raise a glass to the grand opening of the expansion on the Gilmore Museum campus. The Classic Car Club Of America Museum recently unveiled a massive 10,000+ square ft. expansion. A ribbon cutting and champagne reception at the CCCA Museum started the day. Guided tours were also given. "After years...
North Canton, OHAlliance Review

Community Christian Church concert to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

NORTH CANTON – The pandemic silenced the music last year for John Hayward, the longtime choirmaster, teacher and minister of music at Community Christian Church. Back in 2016, Hayward organized the Community Commemorative Choir, which performed their first Sept. 11 memorial concert at the church at 215 N. Main St.

