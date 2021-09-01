Cancel
Christian Watson, 2022 4-star, commits to Miami

By Joe Tipton about 5 hours
Christian Watson, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s has committed to Miami basketball for the class of 2022. Watson is the Hurricane’s first commitment of the 2022 class. He ultimately chose the Hurricanes over Marquette and Georgetown but also received offers from Providence, Xavier, Rutgers, VCU, Penn State, among others.

