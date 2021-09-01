FTC Orders Spyware Vendor to Stop Business

The Federal Trade Commission has banned the SpyFone company and its CEO from the surveillance industry, ordering the firm to delete all data and notify everyone affected. SpyFone and its CEO, Scott Zuckerman, are now banned from having any connection with "any surveillance app, service, or business," according to the FTC. The app, which the FTC describes as "brazen stalkerware," was used to gain root control on Android, and allowed stalkers to monitor everything from photos to web history on the phone. — "SpyFone is a brazen brand name for a surveillance business that helped stalkers steal private information," Samuel Levine, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, saidin a statement.