FTC Orders Spyware Vendor to Stop Business
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The FTC has banned a stalkerware vendor called SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from working in the surveillance business, the agency said in an announcement on Wednesday. Often companies in this space market their products, which can siphon a target's emails, text messages, and social media data, to abusive partners to spy on their spouses without their consent.www.vice.com
