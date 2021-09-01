Cancel
Public Safety

FTC Orders Spyware Vendor to Stop Business

 5 days ago
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The FTC has banned a stalkerware vendor called SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from working in the surveillance business, the agency said in an announcement on Wednesday. Often companies in this space market their products, which can siphon a target's emails, text messages, and social media data, to abusive partners to spy on their spouses without their consent.

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

Cell PhonesThe Verge

FTC bans spyware app SpyFone, orders it to delete illegally harvested data

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced it had banned spyware maker SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business. The commission called SpyFone a “stalkerware app company” that allegedly harvested and shared data about people’s movements, phone use, and online activity via a hidden device hack. “The...
Technologyabc17news.com

FTC orders company to quit surveillance app business

BOSTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has for the first time banned a company making so-called stalkerware from continuing in the surveillance app business. Such software is used to surreptitiously track a cellphone user’s activities and location. Its use by violent domestic abusers has been well documented. Wednesday’s action applies to the marketer of SpyFone, Puerto Rico-based Support King LLC and its CEO, Scott Zuckerman. The FTC said stalkerware can secretly obtain unfettered access to someone’s smartphone, leading to serious harm. It said that while marketing SpyFone as a tool to monitor the activities of children and employees, Zuckerman neglected to prevent stalkers and domestic abusers from using it for surveillance.
ComputersWired

Security News This Week: BrakTooth Flaws Affect Billions of Bluetooth Devices

When Apple announced in August that it would check for child sexual abuse materials on its customers' devices, privacy advocates and cryptographers immediately and loudly rejected the idea. In the face of that sustained backlash, the company said Friday that it would stand down, at least for now. While Apple hasn't reversed course completely, many of its critics were at least relieved that it's taking more time to hear out their concerns before pushing the system live.
Technologyfernandinaobserver.com

FTC Bans SpyFone and CEO from Surveillance Business and Orders Company to Delete All Secretly Stolen Data

Apps surveilled physical movements, phone use, online activity through hidden hack that exposed device owners to stalkers, abusers, hackers, and other threats. Today, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business over allegations that the stalkerware app company secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack. The company’s apps sold real-time access to their secret surveillance, allowing stalkers and domestic abusers to stealthily track the potential targets of their violence. SpyFone’s lack of basic security also exposed device owners to hackers, identity thieves, and other cyber threats. In addition to imposing the surveillance-business ban, the FTC’s order requires SpyFone to delete the illegally harvested information and notify device owners that the app had been secretly installed.
Cell Phonesinfosecurity-magazine.com

FTC Bans Stalkerware App in Industry First

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued its first ever ban of a stalkerware app and its CEO, in what could be the start of a crackdown on this category of controversial surveillance software. The FTC kicked SpyFone and CEO Scott Zuckerman out of the surveillance business due to concerns...
Public Safetynunewsindustry.com

FTC bans Spyfone and its CEO from surveillance business

Spyware maker Spyfone and CEO Scott Zuckerman have been barred from the surveillance business by the Federal Trade Commission after failing to protect customers’ devices from hackers and sharing information on their location and activities. Stalkerware technology lets third parties to monitor a user’s mobile device without their knowledge and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
JC Post

FTC: 'Stalkerware app' maker ordered to delete secretly stolen user data

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business over allegations that the stalkerware app company secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack. The company’s apps sold real-time access to their secret surveillance, allowing stalkers and domestic abusers to stealthily track the potential targets of their violence. SpyFone’s lack of basic security also exposed device owners to hackers, identity thieves, and other cyber threats. In addition to imposing the surveillance-business ban, the FTC’s order requires SpyFone to delete the illegally harvested information and notify device owners that the app had been secretly installed.
Technologytheregister.com

FTC bans 'brazen' stalkerware maker SpyFone, orders data deletion, alerts to victims

America's trade watchdog today banned stalkerware developer SpyFone and its CEO from the surveillance industry, effectively putting an end to its business. The outfit makes an Android app that can be secretly installed on someone's smartphone; once in place, the software relays back information about the handheld and its user to SpyFone's systems so that whoever installed the program can remotely monitor their victim in real time, block other apps from being installed, send spoofed messages as the victim, and so on.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

FTC bans 'brazen' SpyFone surveillance app, firm must notify victims

The Federal Trade Commission has banned the SpyFone company and its CEO from the surveillance industry, ordering the firm to delete all data and notify everyone affected. SpyFone and its CEO, Scott Zuckerman, are now banned from having any connection with "any surveillance app, service, or business," according to the FTC. The app, which the FTC describes as "brazen stalkerware," was used to gain root control on Android, and allowed stalkers to monitor everything from photos to web history on the phone. — "SpyFone is a brazen brand name for a surveillance business that helped stalkers steal private information," Samuel Levine, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, saidin a statement.
Public SafetyTechCrunch

FTC bans spyware maker SpyFone, and orders it to notify hacked victims

The agency said SpyFone “secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use and online activities through a hidden device hack,” allowing the spyware purchaser to “see the device’s live location and view the device user’s emails and video chats.”. SpyFone is one of many so-called “stalkerware” apps...
TechnologyBluefield Daily Telegraph

T-Mobile CEO says "truly sorry" for hack of 50M users' data

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile says it has notified nearly all of the millions of customers whose personal data was stolen and that it is “truly sorry” for the breach. CEO Mike Sievert said in a written statement Friday that the company spends lots of effort to try to stay ahead of criminal hackers “but we didn’t live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers. Knowing that we failed to prevent this exposure is one of the hardest parts of this event.”
Technologymobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US probing claim of massive data breach

T-Mobile US reportedly began an investigation into claims data stolen from its servers was being offered for sale on an online forum, with the information said to relate to more than 100 million people. Reuters reported the operator was looking into the validity of claims, which were reported by multiple...
TechnologyTechCrunch

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data posted online

The U.S. cell giant, which last year completed a $26 billion merger with Sprint, confirmed an intrusion but that it has “not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.” The company said that its investigation will “take some time,” and no timeline was given. “We are confident...

