COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey artist shares the beauty of bonsai trees in a unique way. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, each tree has a special meaning. Colts Neck artist Richard Taylor said he always had an affinity for bonsai trees. “When I was a kid, my father had actually purchased one and I was fascinated by it,” Taylor said. The small, Asian trees – notably featured in “The Karate Kid” – require daily care to manage and develop. But Taylor’s do not. His are fake trees, works of art that he calls Agapi Trees. “The whole idea that I came up with...