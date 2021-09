Fidelity Investments is creating thousands of new jobs, expanding its employee base company-wide, and increasing its North Texas workforce by about 2,000 roles in 2021. The company announced Tuesday it created 9,000 roles across the country which, following a spate of 4,000 new jobs this spring, will double the firm's amount of hires in 2020. Fidelity is on track to grow its existing Westlake campus staff by 25% this year, moving from about 6,000 folks to more than 8,000, said locally-based Vice President of Public Affairs Scott Orr. Dallas-Fort Worth has already seen 1,100 new Fidelity hires and is on track for as many more by the end of 2021.