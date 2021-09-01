Film Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an extravagant tale strengthened by the star-making turn from Simu Liu
Familiar with a little father-son friction thanks to his role on TV’s Kim’s Convenience, Simu Liu experiences similar, though considerably higher emotional stakes, but no less dramatic, as the titular warrior-to-be Shang-Chi in Marvel’s latest extravagant offering, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There’s the typical end-of-the-world dilemma to contend with, but Destin Daniel Cretton‘s MCU debut – the director primarily having worked in moderately budgeted dramas to this point, including Short Term 12 and Just Mercy – has a stronger family thematic at its core, not unlike this year’s Black Widow, where dysfunctional dynamics take precedence over warfare.www.theaureview.com
Comments / 0