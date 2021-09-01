'Misunderstood Mischief' Pokemon GO Tasks and Rewards Explained

Trainers want to learn how to beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO following the Galar-centric Ultra Unlock reveal. Zamazenta and its "Warrior Pokemon" counterpart, Zacian, can be found in five-star raids throughout the rest of August 2021. The two legendary wolves serve as Galar's staunch protectors and are known in legend and myth as the sword and shield of the region. Stories say they once helped take down a terrible creature and save the realm from peril. Zamazenta, particularly, served as a bastion of strength, able to shrug off hits with ease.