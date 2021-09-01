'Misunderstood Mischief' Pokemon GO Tasks and Rewards Explained
Misunderstood Mischief is a special research story that will play out as the Season of Mischief progresses in Pokemon GO. It looks like the mischievous new Pokemon, Hoopa, is running amuck in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon has been seen playing pranks on all sorts of trainers—including the Team Leaders and Prof. Willow, himself. Naturally, Willow is looking forward to studying the new creature behind all this season's strange phenomena—and needs trainers' help to do so.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0