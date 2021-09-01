Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Misunderstood Mischief' Pokemon GO Tasks and Rewards Explained

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisunderstood Mischief is a special research story that will play out as the Season of Mischief progresses in Pokemon GO. It looks like the mischievous new Pokemon, Hoopa, is running amuck in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon has been seen playing pranks on all sorts of trainers—including the Team Leaders and Prof. Willow, himself. Naturally, Willow is looking forward to studying the new creature behind all this season's strange phenomena—and needs trainers' help to do so.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#The Misunderstood#The Team Leaders#Stardust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Zacian Best Counters

Trainers, the Legendary Pokemon first found in the Galar region Zacian, is now available to battle and catch in Pokemon Go. The Legendary Pokemon Zacian is a Fairy-type Pokemon weak to Steel and Poison-type Pokemon. To beat Zacian, you’ll need the best Pokemon counters and moves. Here is a list...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Can Shellos be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

There are lots of shiny variants to existing Pokemon, but can Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO? With two upcoming spotlight hours devoted to both forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon, players are readying their Poke Balls and clearing their schedules to capture both variants of Shellos, and maybe, just strike it gold with a possible shiny.
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Where to Find the New Gen 8 Pokemon

Trainers, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 Sword and Shield is now live and new Gen 8 Pokemon are available in the game. Some of these Pokemon are available in the wild, some when completing a specific task and some appear in Raids. Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Can you catch Legendary Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers are always looking for ways to get their hands on legendary Pokemon, and with good reason too. Like in the main series games, legendaries are often far superior to ordinary Pokemon. They typically have larger stats as well as more expansive movepools. Some of them might even...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go PokeStop Nomination Feature Postponed

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature. Back on August 10, 2021, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that Pokemon Go players will not be able to nominate PokeStop for a week, but it turns out they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature and it should be back up and running by next Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Sword and Shield updates leaked

This afternoon Pokemon GO data appeared in the latest update to the APK file for the game. Per data shared in the latest update, Niantic is preparing Pokemon for not only Generation 8 (Sword and Shield), but the rest of the Pokemon generations that are already in the game in part. This is not the first time Niantic has indicated that Sword, Shield, and beyond will be fully integrated into Pokemon GO.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Oshawott Is on the Way for Pokemon GO September Community Day

Earlier today, Niantic revealed in a blog post that Oshawott will be the featured creature for Pokemon GO’s September Community Day event. This is the first time since January 2020 that a Water-type starter will be the single featured ‘mon for Community Day. Starting at 11 AM local time until...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

How to get a Falinks in the latest Pokémon Go event

Falinks is quite a hard Pokémon to track down, but, thankfully, it is a single stage evolution. This means you don't have to collect additional Candy for its evolution and, once its entry is complete in your Pokédex, you never have to take another one. It's important to note that,...
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s the Pokemon Legends pre-order bonus outfit

A lot of people are going to pre-order Pokemon games, it’s just a given. And as always, Game Freak is throwing balls your way. But we also got a good look at the Pokemon Legends pre-order bonus this week, and it involves a very Nintendo-like outfit promo. So here’s the...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to hip-fire in CoD: Mobile: Best loadout, tips & tricks

Whether you’re looking to dominate close-range fights or are trying to complete weapon challenges, learning to hip-fire effectively is an extremely useful skill in Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s how to hip-fire in CoD: Mobile and some tips and tricks to make you more accurate. Hip-firing is an extremely effective...
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Players What is your Favorite Event?

Pokemon Go is one of the games where there are evens for all sorts of occasions. One might think that the events are often held in real-life settings, but that is not the case. Ever since its release, there have been one or two events tops where people were gathering...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

What are Poffins used for in Pokemon GO

Any trainers looking to grind up buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO will want to load up on poffins. Since the buddy mechanic was introduced, trainers have been doing loads of walking to grind candy for their favorite Pokemon. This can be very time consuming, though. One of the best ways...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Best Raid Counters for Zamazenta

Trainers want to learn how to beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO following the Galar-centric Ultra Unlock reveal. Zamazenta and its "Warrior Pokemon" counterpart, Zacian, can be found in five-star raids throughout the rest of August 2021. The two legendary wolves serve as Galar's staunch protectors and are known in legend and myth as the sword and shield of the region. Stories say they once helped take down a terrible creature and save the realm from peril. Zamazenta, particularly, served as a bastion of strength, able to shrug off hits with ease.
Video Gamesjournalistpr.com

When Is The Upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Event?

Famous characters such as Pikachu will be available in the game, and pop-rock stars and other Pokemon will appear in unique costumes during 2021. Pokemon-related music will also be played in the wild during the day. Pokemon-related music, including Chimecho, Cricket, and Pikachu with Pokemon-inspired hats, will be played during Wild Day.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Zamazenta Release is Right Around the Corner

Trainers, Zamazenta, the Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Gen 8, is coming to Pokemon Go in five-star Raids as part of the Ultra Unlock 2021 Sword and Shield event. The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta is coming to Pokemon Go on August 26, 2021, at 10 AM local time and will be...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite's bots aren't actually teabagging, per 343 Industries

During the recent Halo Infinite technical preview, players faced off against bots, which are a new feature in Halo Infinite. Players saw varied behavior from the bots, including what appeared to be teabagging. According to 343 Industries, this is a bug and not intended behavior. Halo Infinite is set to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy