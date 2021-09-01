Livestream Halsey & Nine Inch Nails In Conversation At Capitol Studios

Sometimes you learn about a collaboration in the making that sounds so promising, your first instinct is to completely dial down expectations, lest there be too much disappointment when the uncertain chemistry goes pfff instead of pow. So it was when Halsey just recently revealed one of music’s best kept secrets, that an entire album was in the bag with the production team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Reznor’s a guy who hasn’t much lent himself out for studio-album work-for-hire since the days when Marilyn Manson was barely a gleam in a defense attorney’s eye. Better to steel for a letdown than hope that an album title like “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” promised provocative fun.