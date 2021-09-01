Cancel
Livestream Halsey & Nine Inch Nails In Conversation At Capitol Studios

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Halsey released their new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey has talked a little bit about the collaborative process behind the album, but today all three of them are sitting down to talk together and hash it out. A conversation between Halsey, Reznor, and Ross is being livestreamed today, starting at 4PM ET. They’ll be broadcast out of Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles. While Reznor and Ross recorded together in LA, Halsey recorded most of their parts remotely at a studio in Turks and Caicos. Watch the livestream below.

