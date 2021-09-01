Cancel
Yankees announce Estevan Florial, Brooks Kriske as September callups

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees announced their two September call-ups as rosters expanded to 28 players on Wednesday, with Estevan Florial and Brooks Kriske being recalled from Triple-A. Florial, formerly one of the most hyped prospects in the Yankees organization before injuries slowed his development, made the most of his previous time in the majors by posting a .300 batting average and a .990 OPS in nine games, but has struggled in Triple-A, batting just .210.

