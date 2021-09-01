The Strangest Moment In Worst Cooks In America Season 18

Chef Ming Tsai didn't get where he is in life — including his award-winning restaurants, long-running TV shows, five cookbooks, his own line of cookware, and Mings Bings, the chef's line of vegan patties (via Mings Bings) — without being a pretty competitive guy. Case in point? During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Tsai shared this little anecdote: "I'm the most competitive guy I know. I used to race my kids going up the staircase in my home when they were three or four or five, and I would push them to make sure I won. My wife's like: 'Let them win!' And I'm like: 'Never.' They will beat me, handily, one day. But I'm not going to let them win.' I'm so competitive. And to be able to do it with cooking? I just loved it."