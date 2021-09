After extreme rainfall that led to floods in the Dutch region of Limburg, but also in neighbouring countries Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, many people wondered whether similar rainfall events are now more likely due to rapid climate change. According to a rapid attribution study by an international team of climate scientists, extreme weather events like the one in July are between 1.2 and 9 times more likely to happen. One of these scientists involved was prof. dr. Maarten van Aalst, professor at the Faculty of Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation at the University of Twente.