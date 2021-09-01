‘American Pickers’: Here’s Antique Archaeology’s Labor Day Store Hours

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner. This year, we’re all able to gather and celebrate the long weekend again. As a result, families across the country are making plans for the long weekend. For some, that means firing up the grill for burgers or lighting the smoker for a nice brisket. Maybe a day at the lake is on your agenda. If you’re an American Pickers fan, you might be thinking about heading to one of the Antique Archeology stores.

For those that don’t know, there are two Antique Archeology stores. One is located in Le Claire, Iowa. The other is in Nashville, Tennessee. However, Mike Wolfe of American Pickers fame owns both locations. Those who visit the stores can see many of the items that he and his picking partners buy on the show. So, customers who shop there can take home a piece of American history as well as a piece of television history.

If you’re looking to head out to Antique Archeology this holiday weekend, you’re in luck. Both locations will be open on Labor Day weekend. So, you can definitely work a quick American Pickers-themed stop into your weekend.

The official Antique Archeology Instagram page announced that both stores would be open earlier this week.

The caption says, “Motoring through the workweek to get to a long holiday weekend!” Then, Antique Archeology’s social media guru gave fans and followers the good news. “By the way – both store locations will be open Labor Day weekend with normal business hours, so come see us and picks.”

Antique Archeology Locations and Business Hours

The original Antique Archeology store Is located in Le Claire, Iowa. The address is 115 ½ Davenport Street. The store’s website notes that the store is located in a two-story former fabrication shop and is the home base for the American Pickers crew. The store features both picks from the show and official merch. So, you can get the best of both worlds.

The Le Claire location is open 10 am-6 pm Monday-Saturday. On Sunday, the hours are 11 am-4 pm.

The Nashville Antique Archeology shop is located in historic Marathon Village. The address is 1300 Clinton Street, Suite 130.

This shop is also located in a historic building. It used to be the Marathon Automobile factory in the early 1900s. This store houses the same types of items as the flagship location. You’ll find vintage goods, home décor, and American Pickers merch. If you’re already in downtown Nashville, this store is only a few blocks away. The only downside is that parking will be tough to find. The website notes that if you’re there early enough, you can park on the street. However, there is paid parking across the street from the shop.

The hours for the Nashville Store are the same as the Le Claire location.