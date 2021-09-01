Community VNA in Attleboro links up with HopeHealth of Rhode Island
ATTLEBORO — Community VNA of Attleboro is now affiliated with HopeHealth of Rhode Island, that state’s largest hospice, palliative and home health care provider. Going forward, Community VNA will be known as HopeHealth Community VNA and will continue to provide health care to residents of Southeastern Massachusetts while retaining its office at 10 Emory St., Attleboro, according to a news release issued Wednesday.www.thesunchronicle.com
