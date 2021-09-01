Cancel
'WWE' Legend Rikishi Reveals His Niece Was Murdered, Makes Heartbreaking Plea for Help

Rikishi, or real name Solofa F. Fatu Jr., is hoping that his fans and others will help him during an absolutely heartbreaking time. Rikishi is known for his time in the WWE, where he was a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, and then a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

He first made his debut back in 1985. Wrestling is a family business, too. His two sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, both compete in the WWE. They are The Usos and are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

WWE Star Rikishi’s Niece Murdered

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that his niece was murdered in San Francisco. Rikishi shared the Crime Bulletin that came from the San Francisco Police Department. The murder happened on Friday, July 30.

The former WWE star’s 16-year-old niece, Jaedah Tofaeono, was killed in a shooting. The shooting also left another adult female wounded as well.

Now, the police department is looking for more information that can potentially lead to an identification and arrest of the person or people responsible for the shooting that left Rikishi’s niece dead. There is a $50,000 reward for anyone that has vital information related to the case.

Rikishi shared the bulletin with a very emotional plea that read, “Need your help. They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA 16yrs old ‘JAEDAH TOFAEONO …”

His plea for help has attracted the attention of his fans and friends. One Twitter user wrote, “So sorry! I don’t want to imagine what a horror it is to lose a family member this way. And what kind of people are able to kill a 16-year-old child? My God.”

Someone else wrote something similar to the former WWE star, “So sorry for your loss, Rikishi. Prayers and love go out to your and your family. May they catch the monster who committed this horrible act soon.”

Emotional Message from Father

It’s unclear if the San Francisco Police Department has any leads on the case so far since it’s been a month since the murder. The father of Rikishi’s niece, James Tofaeono, has had a slightly different approach to sharing and expressing his approach to his daughter’s death.

According to KTVU, he appeared on the steps of City Hall to address the death. “I know everyone has their own views on what justice is and what it should be or how it should look. But the only justice we are seeking is peace. No hate, no grudge. We want you to know we forgive you. There are no hidden agendas nor are we pushing for revenge or retaliation … I know that we are not the only ones affected by this type of loss, but I pray and hope that we are the last. I ask the people in my city, the people in my community, let’s stop the hate and heal through power and forgiveness,” he said in August.

James Tofaeono is making a plea to end gun violence amidst a surge of tragedy.

