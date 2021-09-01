[VIDEO] Short Profile Video of an AM New York Newspaper Distributor in the Subway

Governor Hochul: "Let me be very clear. Last night was unacceptable. If you're one of those riders or people relying on safe transport, the system failed you. The MTA is the lifeblood of the city, and a disruption of this magnitude can be catastrophic ... I'm immediately directing a review to find out the root cause of the service issues last night. We need to know why the system broke down and why there's a breakdown of communications between the rail center, the rail control center and the trains."