Philadelphia, PA

The Weekly Roundup, September 1 – 7

broadstreetreview.com
 8 days ago

September is here, and the first week is opening the month up with a bang. A national community virtual pilgrimage featuring Japanese American voices blossoms with Philly roots, Afro-Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martinez pays a visit to NMAJH, and Andrea “Philly” Walls’ digital exhibition closes this weekend. There’s a compelling exhibition at Fairmount Water Works exploring pools and segregation in the US, and Vinyl Tap continues its A Saturday Jawn series with a return to Amalgam Comics.

www.broadstreetreview.com

Comments / 0

 

