The Weekly Roundup, September 1 – 7
September is here, and the first week is opening the month up with a bang. A national community virtual pilgrimage featuring Japanese American voices blossoms with Philly roots, Afro-Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martinez pays a visit to NMAJH, and Andrea “Philly” Walls’ digital exhibition closes this weekend. There’s a compelling exhibition at Fairmount Water Works exploring pools and segregation in the US, and Vinyl Tap continues its A Saturday Jawn series with a return to Amalgam Comics.www.broadstreetreview.com
