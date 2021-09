Country music star Luke Bryan has a new documentary called “My Dirt Road Diary” that details the star’s rise through the music industry. The documentary takes its name from one of Luke Bryan’s most popular songs by the same name. In a recent social media post, the country singer shares a particular moment that caught him a little off guard. A young boy asks him a very tough question about continuing life after a tragedy. The little boy wants to know how Luke Bryan was able to move on after the deaths of his siblings. The singer calls it a big moment in his life as he was able to exercise the emotions he was feeling inside. Take a look as Luke Bryan talks about the experience and the impact it had on him.