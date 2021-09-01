Shuls, Zooms and nightclubs: Where to do High Holiday services in New York City in 2021
(This guide is in formation. If you have a synagogue or service to add, please email information to editor@jewishweek.org.) (New York Jewish Week via JTA) — No one expected a guide to virtual High Holiday services to become an annual thing. Last year, synagogues and other institutions had little choice but to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur remotely, in small “backyard” (or outdoor) minyans or under strict occupancy guidelines.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 0