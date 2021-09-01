Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Helen Mirren rock their Body-ody-odys on the dance floor

Megan Thee Stallion has plenty to celebrate. And on Thursday night, she feted two major occasions: the release of her “Butter Remix” single with BTS, and her Roc Nation manager T. Farris’s birthday. While her track with the K-pop group rolled out on streaming platforms, Meg was at dinner with Farris and a group of their closest friends (which includes Paul Wall, who also works with the manager). Megan gifted Farris a diamond chain in the shape of the letters “T” and “F” by the custom jewelry company Eliantte, which Farris modeled on Meg’s Instagram stories.