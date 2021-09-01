Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

IRS Expands ARPA Paid-Leave Tax Credit to Incentivize More Vaccination

wochamber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Bretton Chatham – Bretton is a member of the Marketing Team at Bernard Health. He writes about HR, employment, and healthcare solutions. As Delta variant cases continue to rise, many employers are already considering policies to encourage COVID vaccination among their employees. Recently, the IRS further incentivized employers to pursue such policies by expanding the paid-leave tax credit under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

wochamber.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Arpa#Medicare#The Marketing Team#Bernard Health#Covid#Arpa#Pto#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

IRS offers flexibility on Work Opportunity Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service is giving employers more leeway in claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to hire people in underprivileged areas who face significant obstacles to employment for jobs in summer youth and community programs. The IRS issued Notice 2021-43 last week, which extends the 28-day deadline for employers...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

County Eyes Tax Credit To Assist With COVID Sick Leave Pay

WARSAW — Kosciusko County officials are looking into a federal tax credit that could assist with COVID-related pay for county employees. The COVID Sick Leave Policy was discussed during a brief Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31. Commissioner Vice President Cary Groninger and County Auditor Michelle Puckett have been working together on the project.
Income Taxsmobserved.com

Your Social Security Income is Taxable

Ask Rusty – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money - they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn't get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn't have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Income TaxCNET

Child tax credit 2021: Number of payments left, opt-out deadlines and IRS updates

The third child tax credit payment is coming in just two weeks and will arrive in your bank account on Sept. 15, or be mailed as a paper check soon after. The child tax credit program is different from prior years for qualifying families. Parents are getting part of their child tax credit money in advance monthly payments and the other half during tax time next year; they can expect up to $300 per child for each month through December. But some families may choose to opt out to avoid repaying the IRS due to complicated tax situations.
RelationshipsUSA Today

Stimulus update: Expanded child tax credit reached 1.6 million more kids in August

One of the most important features of March's American Rescue Plan was an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. For years, the credit maxed out at $2,000 per child for children 16 and under. The credit was also only partially refundable, so if a family had no tax liability, they wouldn't be eligible to receive that full $2,000. Also, it used to be that parents had to file a tax return in order to get their hands on the credit, and that the credit was only payable as a single lump sum in the form of a refund.
Columbus, GAMacon Telegraph

Expanded child tax credit makes ‘huge difference,’ parents tell Sen. Warnock in Columbus

An extra $300 a month gives Columbus mother Carnitra Cannon-Tillman a little breathing room. The 40-year-old was laid off from her job at Aflac during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing her household to one income. Her 2-year-old daughter, Cairo Tillman, has a speech delay and is in therapy twice a week. Some of the extra money the family receives from the expanded Child Tax Credit goes towards purchasing books and helping their little girl.
Internetfox5sandiego.com

Website launched to help more people apply for child tax credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government has collaborated on a new website to help more Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit, a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package. The goal is to provide a straight-forward, online...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Wyden proposes tax credits to combat homelessness

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, introduced legislation Wednesday with tax credits aimed at ending homelessness and providing affordable housing. The bill, dubbed the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act, would provide new tax credits and down payment assistance, including a down payment tax credit for first-time homebuyers. It would also strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to help deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic, as well as create a Renter's Tax Credit and Middle-Income Housing Tax Credit.
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins announces updates to IRS Child Tax Credit Portal

Enhancements said to make it easier for families to edit information to improve delivery. Congressman Brian Higgins announced improvements to the Child Tax Credit update portal to make it easier for families to update information important to delivering the monthly payments. Through the American Rescue Plan, Congress increased the Child...
Public Health5newsonline.com

Fully vaccinated Tyson Foods workers to get paid sick leave

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is offering paid sick leave for the first time to its fully vaccinated front-line workers, part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The meatpacking giant said 75% of its 120,000 U.S....
Minnesota Statecommunityreporter.org

Resources, State Funding to Assist Minnesotans in Pandemic Recovery

The 2021 legislative session and ensuing special session were particularly challenging, especially as a member of the minority party in the Senate. Just as it changed the way all Minnesotans live their lives, COVID-19 forced us to make significant changes to our standard procedures and norms at the Minnesota Senate. Fortunately, in spite of strong partisan divisions at the Senate, our state government was able to work together with our partners in the federal government and at the local level to take on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the economic disruption that came with it.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

IRS tells Americans to pay back $600, $1,200, and $1,400 federal stimulus checks: Here’s why it’s happening and what you can do

The IRS is sending letters to Americans demanding that they pay back all, or parts of their stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan or CARES Act. The letters have been going out over the last 3-4 weeks, as people in different states report getting letters from the IRS indicating that they pay back $600, $1,400, or $1,200 – depending on what they reported in their 2020 tax returns.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy