ESPN’s First Take is apparently on the lookout for a new co-host to pair with Stephen A. Smith and we thought of the best ex-NBA players to partner him with. Amid talks about the potential departure of Smith’s long-time co-host in Max Kellerman who has been dishing out hot takes with Smith ever since joining the team in 2016, we’ve scoured the interwebs to find the best compliment to Stephen A. Smith to make sure the on-air drama doesn’t die down. Hypothetically, of course.