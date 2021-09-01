The 30 Best Things to Cook This September
The push-pull of September is real. On one hand, we’re not ready to leave summer and all its glorious produce behind. We’re racing against the clock to use up all that sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, eggplant, and zucchini and check those final items off of our summer bucket list. (I’m looking at you, creamy corn pasta!) On the other hand, we usher in fall later this month, which means cool days, cozy sweaters, heartier meals, and, of course, all things apple and pumpkin.www.thekitchn.com
