The Texas A&M Board of Regents met Wednesday and voted to approve a contract extension and increase in salary for Aggies' head football coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher signed a ten year deal with A&M beginning for the 2018 season for $75 million over the decade long contract. The extension will increase Fishers' salary to $9 million for the first year and an addition $100,000 on top of that each season thereafter. It will also add another four years to run through the 2031 season. It already was the largest single contract in college athletics and just got larger.