People on the Move

President and General Manager of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot. Matt Lafone has joined global retailer The Athlete’s Foot as its new president and general manager of Americas (North, South and Central America). Lafone comes to TAF with experience across branding, retail, merchandising, marketing and franchising. Prior to TAF, Lafone was COO for Payless ShoeSource where he oversaw design, development, supply chain, marketing and franchising for its 750 international stores. With TAF, Lafone will be responsible for providing leadership, strategic and operational guidance to the Americas team with the goals of driving profitable growth, building brand equity and enhancing customer satisfaction. Lafone will also directly support the company’s new owner and global executive chairman, Param Singh, and his new strategic vision that builds on the brand’s success in recent years. Globally, TAF retail sales are on target to hit $500M in 2021 and have seen robust growth of above 40% in the first six months of 2021. This year also marks TAF’s 50th anniversary.