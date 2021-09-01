Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Business Brokerage Raincatcher Announces National Expansion To Locally Serve National Business Owners Buy, Sell & Build Value

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Denver-based business brokerage Raincatcher is proud to announce the expansion of a digital department, value building services, and three new regional offices. The national business brokerage was also ranked No 376 on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list in August, having previously been awarded Best Workplace and #1 Business Brokerage by the publication.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
State
Colorado State
Fairfield County, CT
Business
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Mergers Acquisitions#Brokerage#Service Business#Sell Build Value#Best Workplaces By Inc#Prweb#Saas#M A#P L#American Dream#Company#Inc Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy