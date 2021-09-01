Cancel
Energy Industry

OPEC+ Sticks to Agreed Schedule for Oil-Production Increases

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief video conference. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for October, delegates said. The group took less than an hour to reach an agreement, one of the quickest meetings in recent memory and a stark contrast to the drawn-out negotiations seen at the cartel’s previous talks in July.

au.investing.com

Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Falls as Saudi Price Cut Hints at Weak Asian Demand

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices were broadly lower by midday in Europe on Monday, as a price cut by Saudi Arabia to its key markets in Asia suggested ongoing weakness in demand among the world's biggest importers. The news came hard on the heels of a big miss in U.S....
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady. The deep price cuts come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the highly infectious...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Holds Losses as Investors Assess Outlook Clouded by Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses below $69 a barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions. Futures in New York lost around 1% from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a U.S. holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world’s biggest oil importer.
Oil Up After Strong China Trade

Oil Up After Strong China Trade

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher after an unexpected surge in Chinese exports to a record added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.4% to trade above $72 a barrel, after falling the past two sessions. The growth in China’s exports last month suggests strong demand for goods in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s overall imports also rose to a record in August, and crude purchases climbed to a five-month high, pointing to a revival in Asia’s biggest economy following a recent surge in Covid-19 infections.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil slides 2% on worries about weak demand

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns about weak demand in the United States and Asia, although ongoing production outages on the U.S. Gulf Coast helped to limit losses. Industry analysts said a strengthening U.S. dollar also weighed on crude prices. A strong dollar makes oil...
Industryinvesting.com

Aluminum Hovers at Decade High as Guinea Coup Fuels Supply Angst

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum held near the highest in a decade as the coup in Guinea clouded the supply outlook, with the risk of mining disruption threatening to expedite the global market’s descent into deepening deficits. The leaders of the coup have urged miners in Guinea to maintain output of bauxite...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Tread Water

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market chopped around a lot during the week as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior overall. With this, I think the market is likely to see a lot of back and forth in the short term, but eventually we will have to make a decision as to whether or not we are going to continue to go higher, as traders are trying to figure out the situation when it comes to demand. OPEC is going to continue to increase production, but I think the US dollar will have its say as well. After all, the US dollar continues to fall, that might help lift commodities in general, this one included. Breaking above the top of the weekly candlestick opens up the possibility of a move towards the $74 level. Otherwise, the $62 level underneath offer support.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Brent oil erases gains with rising dollar offsetting China data

Brent oil erased gains as the dollar rose, even as Chinese trade data added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy users. Crude in London held steady, after earlier climbing as much as 0.8 per cent, with the dollar’s gain making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Still,...
Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures fell 39 cents to settle at $72.22 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were last down 40 cents at $68.89 a barrel.
Oil Down on Limited Trading

Oil Down on Limited Trading

Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia cut crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook. Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia cut crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Down Over Saudi Price Cut, Cloudy Fuel Demand Outlook

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia. The black liquid extended its losses after Saudi Arabia cut crude prices for Asia over the weekend amid an uncertain fuel demand outlook. Brent oil futures slid 1.06% to $71.84 by 11:50 PM ET (3:50 AM GMT). Crude oil WTI futures...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

OIL-Crude prices fall after Saudi measures raise concern about demand

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday, widening their losses after Saudi Arabia slashed the values ​​of crude contracts for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns about prices. demand prospects. * At 0930 GMT, November Brent was down 66 cents, or 0.91%, at...
Trafficactionforex.com

External Factors Set The Trend For Oil Decline

The crude oil trend that started on Friday continues this morning. Weak US employment data – Nonfarm Payrolls in particular – put pressure on quotes at the end of the week. The published report pointed to a patchy economic recovery, which could mean a slowdown in fuel demand due to the onset of a new pandemic wave.
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Oil Producers Enjoy the Calm Before the 2022 Storm

You’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s smooth sailing ahead for the OPEC+ oil producer group. The 23 members concluded their meeting last week in less than an hour, agreeing to raise output again in October. There were no signs of the tensions that had marred earlier gatherings, just a quick rubber-stamping of the next step in a deal thrashed out in July, which sees the group adding 400,000 barrels a day to supply each month.

