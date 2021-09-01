OPEC+ Sticks to Agreed Schedule for Oil-Production Increases

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market chopped around a lot during the week as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior overall. With this, I think the market is likely to see a lot of back and forth in the short term, but eventually we will have to make a decision as to whether or not we are going to continue to go higher, as traders are trying to figure out the situation when it comes to demand. OPEC is going to continue to increase production, but I think the US dollar will have its say as well. After all, the US dollar continues to fall, that might help lift commodities in general, this one included. Breaking above the top of the weekly candlestick opens up the possibility of a move towards the $74 level. Otherwise, the $62 level underneath offer support.